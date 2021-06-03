ARCOLA — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team took an early 1-0 lead, but could not hold on as they lost 3-1 to Arcola in a IHSA Class 1A regional on Thursday.
Cami Saltsgaver had two hits with a double and an RBI for the Trojans, while Laney Duden had a hit and Kyla Bullington had two strikeouts on the mound.
The Trojans end the season with a 5-14-1 record.
PREP SOFTBALL
IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal
At Arcola
Arcola 3, Armstrong-Potomac 1
A-P`100`000`0`—`1`3`0
Arcola`000`120`x`—`3`9`0
WP — Keira Hohlbauch. LP — Kyla Bullington. Two or more hits — AP: Cami Saltsgaver A: Ariana Warren. 2B — AP: Saltsgaver A: Delaney Melton. RBIs — AP: Saltsgaver A: Hohlbauch 2, Jacey Kessler.
