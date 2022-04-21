POTOMAC — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team had two hits as they lost to Rantoul 18-1 on Thursday.
Laney Duden had the lone RBI for the Trojans, who will host Westville on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Potomac
Rantoul 18, Armstrong-Potomac 1
Rantoul`750`6`— `18 `9` 3
A-P`001`0`—`1`2`10
WP — Emily Curtis. LP — Cami Saltsgaver. Two or more hits — R: Curtis, Nicole Vermillion 2B — R: Vermillion, Mackenzie Tome. 3B — R: Curtis. HR — R: Curtis. RBIs — R: Caya Flesner 5, Curtis 4, Tome, Vermillion, Sofia Roelfs, Reece Morgan, Brenna Kostoff, Adrianna Cobb, Makenzy Walton AP: Laney Duden.
