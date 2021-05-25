HOOPESTON — In a back and forth offensive battle, the Armstrong-Potomac softball team beat Hoopeston Area 17-13 on Tuesday.
Cami Saltsgaver had five hits with two RBIs for the Trojans, while Denley Heller had three hits and three RBIs, Brynn Spenser had three hits and two RBIs, Jess Goulding and Kyla Bullington each had two hits and two RBIs, Laney Duden had two hits and a RBI, Leanne Rogers had a RBI and Carlyn Crozier had three hits.
Aubreyana Perry had three hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Audra Funk had two hits and two RBIs, Alexa Bailey had a home run with two RBIs, Ali Watson had two hits and a RBI and Emma Glotzbach and Brayden Kinnaird each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Hoopeston
Armstrong-Potomac 17, Hoopeston 13
A-P`243`001`34`—`17`21`4
Hoopeston`107`300`20`—`13`10`2
WP — Kyla Bullington. LP — Judy. Two or more hits — AP: Cami Saltsgaver 5, Denley Heller 3, Carlyn Crozier 3, Brynn Spenser 3, Jess Goulding, Bullington, Laney Duden H: Aubreyana Perry 3, Audra Funk, Ali Watson. 2B — AP: Spenser 2, Saltsgaver 2, Leanne Rogers, Heller, Goulding, Crozier, Bullington H: Funk, Watson, Perry. 3B — AP: Crozier. H: Watson, Kaitlynn Lange, Perry. HR — H: Alexa Bailey. RBIs — AP: Henley 3, Goulding 2, Bullington 2, Saltsgaver 2, Spenser 2, Duden, Rogers H: Funk 2, Bailey 2, Perry 2, Watson, Emma Glotzbach, Brayden Kinniard.
