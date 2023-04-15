WESTVILLE — Junior left-hander Abby Sabalaskey didn’t know how many strikeouts she had on Friday or how many hits that she allowed.
“Honestly, I don’t pay attention to statistics,’’ she said. “They don’t mean anything to me. They are just numbers.’’
So, how does she know if she played well?
“For me, it’s all about the team winning the game,’’ she said.
Using those parameters, it’s been a very good week for Sabalaskey.
In three games, the left-hander is 3-0, allowing just five hits in 21 innings, while striking out 45 batters — for those of us that like those statistics.
On Friday, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils had just two hits — both on the infield — as Westville improved to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 1-0 victory.
“I missed a couple of spots, but for the most part, I did pretty well,’’ said Sabalaskey, who had 16 strikeouts including eight of the first nine batters she faced.
On Thursday, she struck out 19 and tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 win in nine innings over Villa Grove.
“It’s very nice having her in the circle,’’ said Westville coach Jay Katavich. “It doesn’t make it easy, but it certainly helps.
“She throws hard and she shows a lot of composure when we need her the most. She just stands in there and does her job.’’
The Blue Devils (6-8 overall, 3-1 in the VVC) got a runner to third base in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings against Sabalaskey, but the junior kept them off the scoreboard with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts.
“It really helps knowing that I have my defense behind me,’’ she said.
But Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin only put the ball in play eight times in 24 at-bats against her and Draycee Nelson, who reached on a three-base error with two outs in the seventh, was the only Blue Devil to hit the ball out of the infield.
“It doesn’t matter how many times the other team hits the ball, I know that my defenders are always going to be ready for the ball to come to them,’’ she said. “And they are going to do their job.’’
The two hits that the Blue Devils did get against Sabalaskey both came from their seniors.
Leadoff hitter Natalie Clapp had a leadoff single in the fourth, while Mikayla Cox led off the sixth with a bunt single.
“When you can execute contact with bunts and everything else, it can be a big part of the game,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Terry McCord. “Unfortunately, we didn’t quite make enough contact against her.
“(Sabalaskey) is a tough pitcher. I don’t think we should have had that many strikeouts, but you have to give it to her — she is a very talented pitcher.’’
McCord pointed out that his pitcher, Eva Ronto, and the Blue Devils defense allowed just one run.
“I’m proud of our girls for battling, but we just didn’t get that key hit,’’ he said. “You have to score to win.’’
Westville got all the offense it would need in the first inning against Ronto.
Madison Jones got things started with a bloop single in right field. After Ariel Clarkston reached on a fielder’s choice, Lilly Kiesel delivered a two-out, run-scoring single off the right-field fence. Clarkston, who was running on the pitch, scored from first base to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Westville had other chances to score, leaving the bases loaded in the second, and then runners at second in the third and fourth innings.
“We are hitting the ball, but it seems like it’s been right at them the last two games,’’ Katavich said.
Next week, Westville will play five games in five days including road games at Iroquois West, LeRoy and Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin has four games in five days — all on the road — against Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Attica, Armstrong-Potomac and Watseka.
