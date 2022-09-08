WATSEKA — Narciso Solorzano had two goals and two assists as the Watseka Warriors defeated the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers in Vermilion Valley Conference soccer.
PREP SOCCER: Watseka defeats Schlarman Academy
