CHAMPAIGN — Mother Nature didn't want to see Tuesday's regional semifinal soccer match between top-seeded Champaign St. Thomas More and Oakwood/Salt Fork come to an end.
The two teams were held scoreless over two 40-minute halves and then for two 10-minute overtime periods. IHSA rules call for the game to be decided on penalty kicks, but game officials suspended the game because of darkness.
St. Thomas More and Oakwood/Salt Fork will conclude the match with a penalty kick shootout at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Champaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.