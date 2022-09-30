GEORGETOWN — Chemistry breeds success or is it success breeds chemistry?
Either way would be correct for the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team.
The Comets extended their Vermilion Valley Conference winning streak to 11 games with a 6-0 triumph over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville Buffaloes on Thursday afternoon in Georgetown.
"We are like a family together,'' said senior Reed Pacot. "We just work well together. We have a good chemistry.''
But, where did the Oakwood/Salt Fork program build that chemistry?
"Through school and practice,'' said senior Grant Powell. "Most of us have classes together, so we see other a lot in school and then in practice.
"But, there is also a big group of us that will get together to have dinner after games and practices. We have developed a good comradery that way.''
No matter how they have done it, their teamwork on the field has been exceptional this year in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Oakwood/Salt Fork, which improved to 16-3-2 overall, has already clinched its second outright title in the past three seasons and the Comets have outscored their VVC competition 75-1.
"We've never had an undefeated conference title before, so to get a chance to do that this year is pretty cool,'' said Oakwood/Salt Fork coach Eric Fenton, whose team previously claimed an outright VVC title during the Spring 2021 season. "They have come a long way from their freshman year when we lost a lot of games.
"Things have gotten better and better as we've gone along.''
In the past three seasons, Oakwood/Salt Fork is 28-3 in the league matches with only a contest next week against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin left on their conference slate.
Fenton said one of the strengths of this squad is their soccer IQ.
"It's the highest I've ever had on a team,'' he said. "They understand the game well and they are good athletes.
"Our front six, forwards and midfielders, are the best collection — overall — that we've had. Every one of them can do a little bit of everything.''
That was evident on Thursday as four different players scored goals with sophomore Macen Phillips having three and Powell finished with a goal and two assists.
"That's teamwork and chemistry,'' he said. "We are passing the ball really great. We are not rushing it and just kicking it blindly.''
Oakwood/Salt Fork goal keeper Joshua Ruch made five saves on Thursday to record his 14th shutout of the season.
With the outright conference title in hand, Oakwood/Salt Fork is turning its attention to postseason success.
Last year, the Comets lost to the Monticello Sages, 1-0, in the regional championship game at Champaign St. Thomas More.
"We were right there against Monticello,'' Pacot said. "We want to get back to the championship game and win it this year.''
Oakwood/Salt Fork is seeded fifth in the sub-sectional and will open Urbana University High Regional action against Champaign Judah Christian on Saturday, Oct. 8. Monticello is the top-seeded team in the Uni High Regional.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
Oakwood/SF `3 `3 `— `6
Geo-RF/Westville `0 `0 `— `0
First half
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Thomas Wells
OSF — Powell (assist Kaden McDaniel)
Second half
OSF — Phillips (assist Saul Carrillo)
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Powell)
OSF — Phillips
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Oakwood/Salt Fork 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5. Keeper saves — Oakwood/Salt Fork 5 (Joshua Ruch 5), Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10 (Matthew Darling 6, Eli Davis 2, Levi Tucker 2).
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 16-3-2 overall, 11-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-8 overall, 5-5 in the VVC.
