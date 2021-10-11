OAKWOOD — Junior Grant Powell had three goals and an assist as the Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets dispatched of the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville Buffaloes 7-1 in an IHSA Class 1A regional quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
Powell scored twice in the first half and had an assist on the game's opening goal by Joe Lashuay as the Comets built a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville scored first in the second half with Jace Bina finding the back of the net off an assist from Seth Brown to pull the Buffaloes within 4-1 over the Comets, but Oakwood/Salt Fork would score three more times to secure the postseason victory.
Junior Reef Pacot had two goals and two assists in the victory for the Comets, while Dylan Diaz contributed one goal and one assist.
With the victory, Oakwood/Salt Fork (17-7) advances to play regional host and top-seeded Champaign St. Thomas More at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
At Oakwood
IHSA Class 1A regional quarterfinal
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1
Geo-RF/Westville `0 `1 `— `1
Oakwood/Salt Fork `4 `3 `— `7
First half
OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Powell
OSF — Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Pacot (assist Saul Carrillo)
Second half
GRFW — Jace Bina (assist Seth Brown)
OSF — Powell (assist Zane Trimmell)
OSF — Pacot (assist Dylan Diaz)
OSF — Diaz (assist Pacot)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Geo-RF/Westville 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 17. Keeper Saves — GRFW: Eli Davis 10. OSF: Joshua Ruch 6.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-8 overall. Oakwood/Salt Fork 17-7 overall.
