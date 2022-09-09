HOOPESTON — Harrison Woods scored in the first minute of overtime to give the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers a 2-1 victory over the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils in Vermilion Valley Conference boys soccer on Thursday.
Extra time was nothing new between these teams as Hoopeston Area also beat Bis-Henn/Ross-Al in two overtimes in last year's contest at Hoopeston.
The Blue Devils took a 1-0 lead when Trystan Turner converted a penalty kick after being fouled inside the box.
The Cornjerkers (6-2 overall, 4-1 in the VVC) answered that when Gabe Joneikis headed home a throw-in from Mason Rush with less than five minutes remaining before halftime.
The two teams were held scoreless in the second half as Hoopeston Area keeper Owen Root recorded six saves in the contest.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1 (OT)
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `1 `0 `0 `— `1
Hoopeston Area `1 `0 `1 `— `2
First half
BHRA — Trystan Turner (PK)
Hoopeston Area — Gabe Joneikis (assist Mason Rush)
Overtime
Hoopeston Area — Harrison Woods (assist Talan Nelson-Gredy)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — BHRA 7, Hoopeston Area 10. Keeper saves — BHRA 8, Hoopeston Area: Owen Root 6.
Records — Hoopeston Area 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
