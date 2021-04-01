ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area soccer team rallied from a 3-1 first half deficit to get a 5-4 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Ben Brown would actually score first for Hoopeston Area, but Keanu King scored three straight goals for the Blue Devils for the 3-1 lead. Brown would score again in the half to close to lead to 3-2.
In the second half, Harry Woods tied the game at 3-3, but Hayden Rice gave BHRA the lead back. Owen Root tied the game again with 8:42 left in the game and Root would score again with four miunutes lef to get the win.
Derek Dreyer had 18 saves for the Cornjerkers, while Garret Huls had three saves for the Blue Devils.
PREP SOCCER
At Rossville
Hoopeston Area 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4
Hoopeston`2`3`—`5
BHRA`3`1`—`4
First half
HA — Ben Brown
BHRA — Keanu King
BHRA — King
BHRA — King
HA — Brown
Second half
HA — Harry Woods (assist Isaias Diaz)
BHRA — Hayden Rice
HA — Owen Root
HA — Owen Root
Game statistics
Keeper saves — HA: Derek Drayer; BHRA: Garrett Huls 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.