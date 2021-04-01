Hoopeston logo

ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area soccer team rallied from a 3-1 first half deficit to get a 5-4 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.

Ben Brown would actually score first for Hoopeston Area, but Keanu King scored three straight goals for the Blue Devils for the 3-1 lead. Brown would score again in the half to close to lead to 3-2.

In the second half, Harry Woods tied the game at 3-3, but Hayden Rice gave BHRA the lead back. Owen Root tied the game again with 8:42 left in the game and Root would score again with four miunutes lef to get the win.

Derek Dreyer had 18 saves for the Cornjerkers, while Garret Huls had three saves for the Blue Devils.

PREP SOCCER

At Rossville

Hoopeston Area 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4

Hoopeston`2`3`—`5

BHRA`3`1`—`4

First half

HA — Ben Brown

BHRA — Keanu King

BHRA — King

BHRA — King

HA — Brown

Second half

HA — Harry Woods (assist Isaias Diaz)

BHRA — Hayden Rice

HA — Owen Root

HA — Owen Root

Game statistics

Keeper saves — HA: Derek Drayer; BHRA: Garrett Huls 3.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you