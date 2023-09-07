GILMAN — Luke Barney and Nathan Blue combined to score seven goals on Thursday as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team defeated Iroquois West in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
Barney led the way for Buffalo Tigers with four goals, while Blue had three goals and two assists. Other picking up goals for Geo-RF/Westville were Zach Russell and Simon Ankstatis.
It was more than enough offense as keeper Matthew Darling record his third shutout of the season as Geo-RF/Westville improves to 4-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.