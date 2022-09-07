DANVILLE — Even small steps forward will eventually get you to your destination.
That's how Danville first-year boys soccer coach Ron Sillings viewed Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Peoria High in the Big 12 Conference opener for both programs.
While his Vikings (0-4) are still looking for their first goal of the season, they did record their first shots on goal during the loss.
"Yes, we had some missed opportunities but it was the first time that we had those opportunities,'' said Sillings. "We are basically a junior-varsity team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores.''
On Tuesday, the Vikings started five freshmen and sophomores, along with three juniors and three seniors.
"Right now, it's about putting in the time,'' Sillings said. "The kids have to see past today. Today hurts because we had a loss, but it's about building. The teams that have been together for four years — we have three years to catch up with.
"Each day is about opportunities and finding the good things we did and capitalize on it and building for the next time.''
So, what kind of good things did Sillings see on Tuesday?
"We had three consecutive passes in our triangle,'' he said. "That's something we have been working on. We don't just want to play kickball. We want to make good passes and I think they saw that today.
"It's hard to make these changes, because that's how they play youth ball, but that desperation at the varsity level.''
In the first half, Danville had three corner-kick opportunities against Peoria High (1-0-2) but only one resulted in a scoring opportunity as Isaac Portugal had his attempt slide wide of the goal.
After giving up three goals in the second half, the Vikings had their best opportunity to score with less 10 minutes left in the contest as freshman Dempsey Wyman's hot was stopped by Peoria High keeper Gideon Alhassan.
"For team morale, it would have been great to get that first goal. It was right there on the doorstep'' Sillings said. "But what I really loved about that was that we crossed it, took one touch and made the pass to the goal. The goalie stopped it, but the pattern was there.
"I hope, now, they see what they can do and it will eventually result in a goal.''
Danville keeper Isaiah Patton made several key saves in the first half and Peoria High didn't get its first goal until the 46th minute mark as Cristian Ibara scored on a pass from Sergio Montoya.
"His goal was 0-0 and he made some really big stops,'' said Sillings of Patton. "He was just a little unlucky on that first one they got and then the momentum turned their way for two more.''
The Vikings will be back in action on Thursday.
Danville will travel to Peoria Notre Dame for a 6 p.m. contest against the Irish.
