BISMARCK — Senior Owen Root recorded a hat trick to lead the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers to a 7-0 victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a Vermilion Valley Conference soccer match.
Root got the scoring started just eight minutes in the match, he scored his second goal at the end of the first half and he completed his three-goal game with the final score of the match.
Mason Rush was the team leaders in assists with three, while Gavin Montez had two goals and an assist.
Hoopeston Area keeper Brayden Walder recorded the shutout with four saves as the Cornjerkers improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Hoopeston Area 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
Hoopeston Area `4 `3 `— `7
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `0 `0 `— `0
First half
HA — Owen Root (unassisted)
HA — Gavin Montez (assist Mason Rush)
HA — Montez (assist Rush)
HA — Root (assist Montez)
Second half
HA — Owen Crase (assist Root)
HA — Crase (assist Rush)
HA — Root (assist Talan Nelson-Gredy)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 21, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 4. Keeper saves — Hoopeston Area: Brayden Walder 4. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 14.
Records — Hoopeston Area 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.