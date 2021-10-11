HOOPESTON — Senior Ben Brown scored five times on Saturday as the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers shutout the Watseka Warriors 9-0 in an IHSA Class 1A regional soccer quarterfinal.
Brown, who now has 34 goals this season, is just three away from breaking the program's record of 36 set by Brandon Roberts during the 1998 season.
Senior teammate Nick Hofer had a goal and three assists in the contest, raising his record total to 27 and he is now second on the school's all-time assist list with 41. Kraig VanWieringen hold the career mark with 46.
Other goal scorers for the Cornjerkers were Isaias Diaz, Talen Gredy-Nelson and Owen Root. Goalie Derek Drayer had two saves in recording his third shutout.
Hoopeston Area (18-5-1) will play St. Anne at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in a regional semifinal at Iroquois West High School. In their only meeting this season, the Cardinals defeated the Cornjerkers 5-1 on Sept. 3 in St. Anne.
