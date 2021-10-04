MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team clinched a perfect 7-0 Wabash River Conference record on Monday with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-9 win over Riverton Parke.
Amber Cruser had 14 kills, eight digs and four aces for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had seven kills, seven digs and three aces, Micah Stonecipher had six kills and Karsyn Engle had five kills, three aces and 30 assists.
The Trojans are 19-8 and will host Crawfordsville on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Cornjerkers evened their record at 9-9 with a 25-13, 25-23 win over the Hilltoppers.
Hoopeston Area is 2-4 in the Vermillion Valley Conference and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.
Marshall 2, Westville 0
WESTVILLE — Jasmyn Meeker had 10 kills and 13 digs, but the Tigers lost To Marshall 25-13, 25-19.
Hadley Cox had 10 assists while Ella Miller had 15 digs for Westville.
Seeger 2, BHRA 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Riley Shrader had 12 kills and 10 digs as the Patriots beat the Blue Devils 25-18, 25-20, 25-12.
Paige Laffoon had 13 kills and seven digs for Seeger, while Sophia Ashby had 32 assists and 12 digs.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Area schools compete in invite
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational on Saturday saw a bunch of local teams get a shot to run.
In the boys race, Westville's Aiden Skinner had the best local finish with a time of 19 minutes, 5.27 seconds to take 14th, while John Phipps was 16th (19:24.53) for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Eli Kennel was 23rd for Armstrong-Potomac (20:01.17), Ethan Brewer was 36th for Oakwood/Salt Fork (23:39) and Nathaniel Gash was 40th for Hoopeston Area (27:40).
In the girls race, Macie Russell won the individual race for Oakwood/Salt Fork with a time of 20:12, while teammate Allie Morris was second (20:56.55) and Aubri Elliott was fourth (22:00). Allison Pickett was fifth for Hoopeston Area (22:13) while Gracie Gordon was 17th for Armstrong-Potomac (28:08), Avery Kelsey was 18th for Schlarman Academy (28.46) and Ali Prisecaru was 25th for GRFC (34:07).
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 3, Clifton Central 0
HOOPESTON — Ben Brown had two goals as the Cornjerkers shut out Clifton Central.
Talan Gredy-Nelson scored the other goal for Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer assisted on all three goals.
Derek Drayer had seven shots on goal for the Cornjerkers, who will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin tonight in their annual Pink Night Kick Cancer game and also it will be senior night.
Danville 1, Charleston 0
CHARLESTON — Leighton Arnett scored the lone goal of the game as the Vikings won on the road on Saturday.
Declan Miller had an assist and Tyler Finley had 12 saves in goal for Danville, who will play Champaign Central today.
Oakwood/SF 8, Judah Christian 1
OAKWOOD — Grant Powell got into the record books on Saturday with three goals and two assists as the Comets beat Judah Christian.
Powell now has set Oakwood/Salt Fork singles season records in goals (22) and assists (16) and is now tops in career assists (27).
Brody Taflinger had a goal and a assist for the Comets, while Joe Lashuay had two goals and Ty Smoot had a goal.
Josh Ruch had three goals for the Comets, who are 14-7.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Faith Christian 1, Covington 0
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A late own goal on the Trojans cost them on Saturday against Faith Christian.
Shiann Haymaker had 11 saves in goal for Covington.
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Danville fourth in meet
DANVILLE — The Vikings ended up fourth in a quadrangular meet with Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana.
Natalie Porter won the 50-yard freestyle for Danville 27.82 seconds and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.72). Amelia Burgin was third in the 100 backstroke, Polly Norton was fourth in the 500 freestyle (7:27.14) and Norton, Porter, Burgin and Addison Ohlmiller teamed up to take third in the 200 medley relay (2:18.44).
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville finishes up at invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Purple/Gold Invite ended with a rain-out, but the Vikings ended up with some good results on Saturday.
Cici Brown won the No. 5 singles title and Reese Rundle took the No. 6 singles title while Ava Towne was third at No. 3 singles.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brown wins Big Ten Honor
CHAMPAIGN — After rushing for for 257 yards against Charlotte, Illinois running back Chase Brown was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the week.
Brown had two touchdowns on the day and his rushing total was the fourth-best rushing performance in Illinois history.
For the Illini, it is the second time a player has won the award as Artur Sitkowski won after the Illini's win over Nebraska on Week 0.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC fifth after first
JASPER, Ind. — The Jaguars found themselves in fifth place after the first round of the Mid-West Athletic Conference Championship at Sultan's Run.
Logan Richardson led the Jaguars with a score of 157, that has him in a tie for 16th. Rylan Wolfe was 18th at 159, Tyler Strako and Caleb Lavender each shot a 161 to tie for 20th and Lukas Ball was tied at 25th with a 165.
Parkland leads with a score of 588 with Cobra Corey Neville on top with a score of 142.
The tournament continues today.
