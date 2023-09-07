DANVILLE — Deuce Provost won medalist honors by five strokes for the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers, who won the triangular meet over Danville and Westville at the Danville Country Club.
Schlarman Academy finished with a team score of 194 as Charles Medlin had a 48, Will Stout shot a 50 and Dillon Hemker rounded out the scoring with a 54.
Danville, which finished second with a 220 score, was led by Collin Lomax and Cale Osborn with rounds of 47.
Westville's low round came from Austin Shannon with a 53.
At Danville Country Club (par-36)
Team scores — 1. Schlarman Academy 194, 2. Danville 220, 3. Westville 239.
Medalist — Deuce Provost (Schlarman) 42
Schlarman (194) — Provost 42, Charles Medlin 48, Will Stout 50, Dillon Hemker 54, Cheyenne Lutz 59, Emma Osterbur 76.
Danville (220) — Collin Lomax 47, Cale Osborn 47, Cameron Feuerborn 57, Gavin Fauver 69, Nolan Spangler DQ
Westville (239) — Austin Shannon 53, Ben Johnson 62, Noah Atwood 62, Jacob McCool 62, Gavin Long 63, Alek Van Dorn 72.
