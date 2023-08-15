SHELDON — The Salt Fork golf team was able to beat Milford 218-270 at Shewami County Club on Tuesday.
Amelia Birge led the way for the Storm with a 47 for medalist honors, while Daniel Surowka had a 55, Hayden Knight shot a 57 and Cooper Burton carded a 59.
Hixon Lafond led the way for the Bearcats with a 62.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Shelton
At Shewami C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 218, 2. Milford 270.
Medalist — Amelia Birge (SF) 47.
Salt Fork (218) — Birge 47, Daniel Surowka 55, Hayden Knight 57, Cooper Burton 59
Milford (270) — Hixon Lafond 62, Jace Boyer 69, Noah Brittenhan 69, Devon Davis 70
Cissna Park — Dalton McWetty 51
Buckley Christ Lutheran — Levi Wagner 70
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.