SHELDON — The Salt Fork golf team was able to beat Milford 218-270 at Shewami County Club on Tuesday.

Amelia Birge led the way for the Storm with a 47 for medalist honors, while Daniel Surowka had a 55, Hayden Knight shot a 57 and Cooper Burton carded a 59.

Hixon Lafond led the way for the Bearcats with a 62.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Shelton

At Shewami C.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Salt Fork 218, 2. Milford 270.

Medalist — Amelia Birge (SF) 47.

Salt Fork (218) — Birge 47, Daniel Surowka 55, Hayden Knight 57, Cooper Burton 59

Milford (270) — Hixon Lafond 62, Jace Boyer 69, Noah Brittenhan 69, Devon Davis 70

Cissna Park — Dalton McWetty 51

Buckley Christ Lutheran — Levi Wagner 70

