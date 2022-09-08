DANVILLE — Caleb McCullough shot a 3-over 39 on Thursday to claim medalist honors for Champaign Judah Christian in a triangular meet with Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Judah Christian won the meet with Oakwood taking second.
Kyle McFarland had the best score for the Comets with a 53, while Jase Latoz of Georgetown-Ridge Farm tied for third individually with a 51.
At Harrison Park Golf Course (par 36)
Team scores — 1. Champaign Judah Christian 192, Oakwood 234. Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score.
Medalist — Caleb McCullough 39.
Judah Christian (192) — McCullough 39, Grant Ipsen 46, Jacob Kursell 51, Owen Jones 56.
Oakwood (234) — Kyle McFarland 53, Mason Goodner 54, Gage Warren 60, Riley Whaling 67, Lily Harden 67.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm — Jase Latoz 51, Ross Berry 56.
Record — Oakwood 8-9 overall.
