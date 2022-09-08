DANVILLE — Salem Estes was one of three golfers to shoot under 50 on Thursday for Milford as the Bearcats won a four-team event with Danville, Schlarman Academy and Westville.
Joining Estes with scores under 50 at Danville Country Club was Owen Halpin (48) and Jace Boyer (48).
The other other player to break 50 on Thursday was Schlarman Academy's Owen Jones with a 49.
PREP GOLF
At Danville Country Club (par-36)
Team scores — Milford 195, 2. Schlarman Academy 207, 3. Westville 236, 4. Danville 243.
Medalist — Salem Estes (Milford) 46
Milford (195) — Estes 46, Owen Halpin 48, Jace Boyer 48, Payton Harwood: 53
Schlarman (207) — Owen Jones 49, Adam Duncan 51, Deuce Provost 53, Will Stout 54.
Westville (236) — Ty Williamson 55, Jackson Priest 55, Garyson McBride 56, Caleb Howe 70.
Danville (243) — Collin Lamar 55, Ryan Jaruseski 55, Jordy Martinez 62, Jayden Strack 61.
