WESTVILLE — The first-ever IHSA girls wrestling state tournament was held over the weekend and a local girl was part of that historic weekend.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Berlin Kiddoo was in the 130-pound class and was able to advance to the championship match at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena before losing to Plainfield South’s Alexis Janiak 8-1.
“It was super fun, but it wasn’t new,” Kiddoo said. “I had been to the state tournament in California in my sophomore year, so I was used to be in that level. But it was exciting to be in that tournament to be one of the first females to participate in the tournament.”
Kiddoo (20-6) got to the finals by beating Bensenville Fenton’s Yannel Perez by pin in 1 minute, 15 seconds in the first round, Glenbard West’s Khatija Ahmed by pin in 3:11 in the quarterfinals and Fox Lake Grant’s Chrystal Villegas 8-2 in the semifinals.
While wrestling girls in California was easier to come by, Kiddoo had only wrestled a few girls this season leading up to the tournament.
“Before State, she was 14-5 wrestling boys. I think there were two or three girls put in there,” Westville/GRF coach Kirk Edwards said. “She had the optoionto wrestle boys state or girlss tate and she chose girls and she got injured and took some weeks off and got back into it.
“I have been wrestling guys since I have been a freshman in high school,” Kiddoo said. “But the last two years it has been different because I have been wrestling boys way more, which works because it builds strength so that when you face females, you are stronger and have more confidence and you know you have the mindset that if a boy can’t pin me, it would be hard for a girl to pin me.”
Kiddoo got started in wrestling by following her older brother into the sport.
“My brother got me into it and he wanted to play football, but my dad said he was too small and when he tried our for wrestling, I did as well,” Kiddoo said. I went in there, watched a practice and when I stepped on the mat, I never looked back.”
For her junior year, she and her family moved to Westville with new challenges.
“When she came in, I was wondering how tough it was going to be for her,” Edwards said. “But she’s been around the sport so much, that the boys knew what she was about and she could wrestle. So she fit right in with the guys and she would do everything the boys did. She had no special treatment and she wrestled who I put her up against, she didn’t care.”
Another highlight for Kiddoo was wrestling alongside her brother, Gabe, who was in his freshman season for the the Tigers.
“It was a fun and it was great to experience his freshman year and see the potential he can bring in the next three years,” Kiddoo said. “I got to wrestle with my sister as a freshman, so it was great to be there and understand the nerves he had going into his freshman year and be supportive.”
As for her future, Kiddoo has already made her choice.
“I am going to Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri,” Kidooo said. “My sister goes there and she wrestled there, so I am going to have a great time.”
