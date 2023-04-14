TOLONO — The Westville and Salt Fork girls track teams took part in the Unity Girls Invitational on Friday.
Westville took ninth as Ella Miller took second in the triple jump (10.04m) and was fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.18). Lilly Meeker was fifth in the shot put (9.70m) and Lainey Wichtowski took sixth in discus (27.84m).
Shelby McGee was third in the triple jump (9.66m) and 100 hurdles (17.27) for the Storm, while Callaway Cox was third in the long jump (4.65m), Macie Russell was seventh in the 400 (1:07.36) and Brycie Hird was ninth in the 100 (13.84) and 200 (28.97).
