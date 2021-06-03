O'FALLON — The Danville girls track team took part in a IHSA Class 3A sectional on Thursday and after the day's action, one of the team will go on to next week's state meet at Charleston.
Senior Hallee Thomas won the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.40 seconds and was third in the 100 hurdles at 14.66. She had a personal best in the 100 hurdles and it was good enough for her to advance in the event as it matched qualifying standards. She was third in the pole vault at 2.97 meters, but did not qualify for state in that event.
The state meet will start on June 10, with Class 3A finals on June 12.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At O'Fallon
IHSA Class 3A sectional
Team results — 1. Belleville West 206.66, 2. Normal Community 167, 3. Edwardsville 132.66, 5. Chatham Glenwood 98, 6. O'Fallon 71, 7. Belleville East 68, 8. Alton 52, 9. Normal West 48, 10. Springfield 47, 11. Danville 44, 12. Champaign Centennial 22, 13. Granite City 19.66, 14. Pekin 6.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Janaysia Byrd (BW) 5.10, 17. Neveah Jones (D) 3.72
High jump — 1. Kenzie Klink (NW) 1.60
Triple jump — 1. Abbey Stottler (CG) 10.96
Pole vault — 1. Lillianna Ifft (B) 3.73, 3. Hallee Thomas (D) 2.97
Shot put — 1. Sarah Byrd (S) 13.46, 13. Karena Mayfield (D) 9.11
Discus — 1. Kaitlyn Morningstar (E) 36.92, 12. Mayfield 26.59
100 meters — 1. Renee Raglin (A) 12.07, 11. Juviyah Williams (D) 14.00
200 meters — 1. Raglin 25.94, 20. Williams 30.30
400 meters — 1. Jordynn Griffin (NC) 58.97
800 meters — 1. Ali Ince (NC) 2:05.31, 15. Allison Thompson (D) 2:44.74
100 hurdles — 1. Macee Rivers (BW) 14.15, 3. Thomas 14.66
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 45.40
1,600 — 1. Ince 4:59.87, 17. Thompson 6:10.51
3,200 — 1. Julia Monson (OF) 11:26.14
400 relay — 1. Belleville West 48.80
800 relay — 1. Belleville West 1:47.55
1,600 relay — 1. Normal Community
3,200 relay — 1. Edwardsville 9:36.28
