BLOOMINGTON — Last year, Nickiya Shields was able to make the IHSA Class 3A State meet in one event.
This year, it will be in three events.
The Danville High sophomore won the 100 and 300 hurdles and the long jump on Thursday in an sectional at Bloomington High School.
"She had the 100 hurdles first and it was nice for her to solidify her spot going to state by getting that out of the way," Danville coach Carl Long said. "Triple jump was next and she jumped right at her peak in her first jump and we decided that the goal was accomplished and we let her focus on the 300 hurdles and had a PR there."
Shields won the 100 in 15.02 seconds, won the 300 in a personal best 44.75 and the triple jump in 11.54m on her first jump and did not jump again in the event."
Along with Shields, Neveah Jones will also be going to Charleston. Jones was second in the high jump at 1.57m.
"She was sitting in a good spot in that she was one of the last jumpers," Long said. "She made the qualifying height on her last jump. So she so made a high-pressure jump even though she knew she had the second qualifying spot. She was just a centimeter off her personal best."
Long said that Jones has made the most of the short time she has done the event.
"She has only been doing this for a year," Long said. "She started doing it in conference last year and she has been doing it this year and she has come a long way. It will be her first time at Big Blue and it will be a great experience for her. She is excited for the opportunity."
The team as a whole took fifth with Allison Thompson taking fourth in the 3,200 meter run (12:02.87) and Mariyah Brown was fifth in the high jump (1.47m) and sixth in the shot put (10.93m).
"The girls did real well. A lot of the girls that didn't score had the best times of the year," Long said. " A lot of them did really well and scored for us, but it wasn't their best meet, but it was still good.
"Allison Thompson scored in the 2-mile and it wasn't her best race, but she tried to run with the lead pack to get herself in a position to get to state, but she was outmatched. All in all, the girls performed very well today."
Shields and Jones will now start action on May 19 at the state meet and Long hopes that Shields will make the most of her second year at state.
"We will take it one race and event at a time and do our best," Long said. "We are not only looking to compete on Friday, but also on Saturday. She has a great chance to make the finals in all three events if she performs to what she is capable of, she can place."
