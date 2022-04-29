MONTICELLO — THe Salt Fork girls track team ended up fourth out of 18 teams at the Lady Sages Invitational on Friday.
Brynlee Keeran was first in the triple jump (10.82m) and was fifth in the high jump (1.47m) for the Storm, while Olivia Birge won the shot put (10.84m) and was third in the discus (34.03m), Shelby McGee was second in the triple jump (10.60m), third in the 100 hurdles (16.03 seconds) and fifth in the long jump (4.81m) and Macie Russell was fifth in the 3,200 (12:22).
Haley Carlton was third in the pole vault for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, (2.75m).
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Monticello
Lady Sages Invitational
Team results — 1. Mount Zion 86, 2. Seneca 69, 3. Tuscola 68, 4. Salt Fork 46, 5. Urbana University 39, 6. Unity 36, 7. Shelbyville 34, 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33, 8. St. Joseph-Ogden 33, 10. Monticello 29, 11. Sullivan 28, 12. Mount Pulaski 16, 13. St. Thomas More 10, 13. Warrensburg-Latham 10, 13. Clinton 10, 16. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, 17. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 4, 18. Milford 1
Individual results
High jump — 1. Hannah Sago (MZ) 1.52m, 5. Brynlee Keeran (SF) 1.47m
Long jump — 1. Alyssa Williams (T) 5.40m, 5. Shelby McGee (SF) 4.81m
Triple jump — 1. Keeran 10.82m, 2. Shelby McGee (SF) 10.60m
Pole Vault — 1. Teagan Johnson (Seneca) 3.05m, 3. Haley Carlton (GRFC) 2.75m
Shot Put — 1. Olivia Birge (SF) 10.84m
Discus — 1. Faith Deering (Seneca) 41.55m, 3. Birge 34.03m
100 meters — 1. Williams 12.16
200 meters — 1. Williams 25.58
400 meters — 1. Ashleigh Anderson (MZ) 1:02.40
800 meters — 1. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 2:23.54
100 hurdles — 1. Lia Patterson (T) 15.27, 3. McGee 16.03
300 hurdles — 1. Patterson 46.17
1,600 — 1. Sofia Munoz (MZ) 5:11.26
3,200 — 1. Kate Ahmari (UU) 11:28.18, 5. Macie Russell (SF) 12:22.55
400 relay — 1. Unity 51.83
800 relay — 1. Tuscola 1:49.97
1,600 relay — 1. Mount Zion 4:10.15
3,200 relay — 1. Seneca 10:07.88
