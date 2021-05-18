CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls track team scored 142 points as a team to outscore the rest in a meet on Tuesday.
The Storm built their win by individual success in the field events as Brynlee Keeran won the long jump (4.85 meters), the high jump (1.47) and triple jump (10.99) and Olivia Birge won the shot put (10.00) and discus (35.43).
Katelyn Lang won the 100 dash (13.44) for Salt Fork, while Gracie Jessup took the 200 (27.60) and was second in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Macie Russell was second in the 800 (2:31.92( and 1,600 (5:46.56) runs.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second as relays were the main scoring source. The 400 team of Alexa Ball, Rylee Dubois, Vivi Ruffo and Amber-Christine Read won in 55.35, while the 8000 team of Aubrey Peters, Gabby Moreman, Ruffo and Read won in 1:58.05. The 1,600 team of Ball, Dubois Peters and Moreman won in 4:37.16 and the 3,200 team of Ball, Dubois, Hedgecock and Moreman won in 11:53.28.
Read was second in the 200 (29.54) and third in the 100 (13.72), whiel Moreman was second in the 400 (1:09.18) and Montana Reitsma took second in the 3,200 (16:29.94).
Danville was fourth and was led by Halle Thomas, who beat out Jessup in two close hurdles finals -- winning the 100 with a time of 14.82, which beat Jessup's 14.87 annd the 200 with a time of 45.09, beating out Jessup's time of 46.15.
Nautika Conaway was secondi n the 100 (13.5) and third in the shot put (8.54), while Neveah Jones was second in the triple jump (8.42), Karena Mayfield was secondin the discus (30.59) and Ja-Shayla Brown was fourth in teh 400 (1:12.20).
Aaliyah Denius won the 400 dash for Oakwood (1:07.10), while Ali Morris took the 1,600 run (5:42.14).
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Catlin
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 142, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 109, 3. Iroquois West 80, 4. Danville 79, 5. Oakwood 52, Academy High 28.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Brynlee Keeran (SF) 4.85, 2. Nikita Taylor (O) 4.48, 3. Carlie Thompson (SF) 4.39
High jump — 1. Keeran 1.47, 2. Riley Klump (IW) 1.37, 3. Kaylee Cote (IW) 1.32
Triple jump — 1. Keeran 10.99, 2. Neveah Jones (D) 8.42, 3. Vivi Ruffo (BHRA) 7.85
Shot put — 1. Olivia Birge (SF) 10.00, 2. Katelyn Lang (SF) 9.53, 3. Nautika Conaway (D) 8.54
Discus — 1. Birge 35.43, 2. Karena Mayfield (D) 30.59, 3. Hazelyn Hunter (SF) 29.25
100 meters — 1. Lang 13.44, 2. Conaway 13.50, 3. Amber-Christine Read (BHRA) 13.72
200 meters — 1. Gracie Jessup (SF) 27.60, 2. Read 29.54, 3. Klump 29.87
400 meters — 1. Aaliyah Denius (O) 1:07.10, 2. Gabby Moreman (BHRA) 1:09.18, 3. Shelby McGee (SF) 1:10.70
800 meters — 1. Shayla Brown (AH) 2:31.83, 2. Macie Russell (SF) 2:31.92, 3. Elenore Laufenberg (AH) 2:42.26
100 hurdles — 1.Halle Thomas (D) 14.82, 2. Jessup 14.87, 3. McGee 16.29
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 45.09, 2. Jessup 46.15, 3. Aubrey Peters (BHRA) 55.70
1,600 — 1. Ali Morris (O) 5:42.13, 2. Russell 5:46.56, 3. Brown 5:47.54
3,200 — 1. Samantha Hartke (IW) 12:52. 33, 2. Montana Reitsma (BHRA) 16:29.94, 3. Rachel Smith (BHRA) 16:42.25
400 relay — 1. BHRA (Alexa Ball, Rylee Dubois, Ruffo, Read) 55.35, 2. Danville (Juviyah Williams, Conaway, Brown, Phipps) 56.61,3. Iroquois West 56.77
800 relay — 1. BHRA (Peters, Moreman, Ruffo, Read) 1:58.05, 2. Iroquois West 2:01.41, 3. Oakwood (Kalie Tison, Jaylynn Bugaj, Yelka Layden, Allie Morris) 2:10.06
1,600 relay — 1. BHRA (Ball, Dubois, Peterson, Moreman) 4:37.16, 2. Danville (Conaway, Thomas, Jones, Allison Thompson) 4:57.41, 3. Oakwood (Tison, Bugaj, Morris, Denius) 4:59.01
3,200 relay — 1. BHRA (Ball, Dubois, Ellyanna Hedgecock, Moreman) 11:52.28
