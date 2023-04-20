DANVILLE — Getting the opportunity to compete in front of family and friends has been very limited for Danville track and field athletes.
While the program has one of the best all weather tracks at the Wayland-Young Athletic Complex, the school has been limited to hosting just one, maybe two events in a season.
On Tuesday night, the three seniors for the Danville girls track team made the most of their only home meet this season.
Mariyah Brown, Nevaeh Jones and Allison Thompson led the Vikings to a victory in the four-team event with personal bests or almost personal bests. Danville finished with 217 points, Champaign Central had 211, followed by Urbana and Champaign Academy.
“As a coach, I don’t know what more you could ask from your seniors on a night like this,’’ Danville coach Carl Long said. “All three of them had really big nights for us and it’s really good to see all three of them able to smile.’’
For Brown and Jones, it was a night of personal bests.
Jones won the high jump event with jump of 1.57 meters (5 feet, 2 inches), her previous best had been 1.52 meters (5 feet).
“I just went out and jumped tonight,’’ said Jones, admitting she didn’t think too much about this being her last home high school meet. “I tend to tense up, get in my head and overthink.
“I didn’t think too much about the other competitors. I was just able to have fun and jump.’’
With a few weeks still left in the season, Jones is focused on qualifying for state.
“Neveah just started high jumping last year and she has made wonderful progress,’’ Long said.
Also in that event, Brown had a personal best of 1.52 meters to finish third. She also won the shot put competition with a throw of 10.57 meters (34 feet, 8 inches) to go along with a third in the triple jump and a fourth in the long jump.
“I did better in some events than others,’’ said Brown in a very honest answer about her night. “It was bittersweet knowing this is my last meet at home.’’
But, what about competing in four field events?
“I really consider myself an all-around athlete and I like doing all of those events,’’ she said. “I just started throwing the shot put this season.’’
Isn’t it hard to do those four events?
“Yes, considering that all four of them happen at basically the same time in a meet,’’ she said. “I basically have to run back-and-forth between events, and each one of them is very different.’’
While Brown and Jones each picked up one individual victory for Danville, senior Allison Thompson pulled off a double for the Vikings.
Thompson won the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 34.55 seconds, just missing her personal best by 0.11 of a second and then she came back to win the 1,600 in a time of 5:42.19.
“I had a really good time tonight,’’ said Thompson, who won the 800 by nearly 6 seconds and the 1,600 victory was by more than 17 seconds. “Neither race was super difficult, so I just got to run and have fun.’’
Typically, Thompson will just run the 3,200 meters in a meet for Danville.
“The 800 and 1,600 are a lot more fun, even though they are not my strongest events like the 3,200,’’ she said. “For me, this meet was a chance for my family to come and watch me run.’’
During the senior night festivities, it was noted that all three of them have grade-point averages higher than 3.5.
Other individual event victories for the Vikings came from sophomore Nickiya Shields in the 100 hurdles and Alisa Thomas in the triple jump.
Danville also won the 400 and 800-meter relays with the team of Shields, Chazari Cooks, Taniyah Reynolds and Da’Sani Lewis running a season-best time of 50.16 seconds.
“We changed the order before the race,’’ said Long, noting their previous best had been 50.59 seconds. “We thought this was the best way for these girls to fill their roles. They handled the change and performed really well.
“The jump by Thomas in the triple jump is a big mark for her.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.