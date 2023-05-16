MONTICELLO, Ind. — While there were no team titles, local track athletes were able to shine individually Tuesday in an IHSAA Sectional at Twin Lakes High School.
Seeger had the highest team score and took third with score of 90 to top team Benton Central's 130 and Tri-County's second place 109.
Hadessah Austin won the 800 (2:24.86), 1,600 (5:22.86) and 3,200 (11:50.07) meter runs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon was second in the high jump (1.57m) and third in the long jump (5.04m) to advance in both of those events, freshman Caleigh Purcell was third in the 3,200 (12:56) and the 3,200 relay team of Purcell, Emily Greene, Avah Watson and Austin was third at 10:40.
Fountain Central's Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (12.97) and 400 (1:00.57) races, while North Vermillion's Isabell Edney was second in the shot put (10.79m).
All of the competitors that advanced will go to regionals on May 23 at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.