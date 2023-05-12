PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Bloomington
IHSA Class 3A Sectional
Team results — 1. Normal Community 89, 2. Edwardsville 85.5, 3. Chatham Glenwood 54, 4. O'Fallon 50.5, 5 Danville 45, 6. Belleville East 42, 7. Alton 34, 8. Granite City 33, 9. Bloomington 31, 10. Belleville West 27, 11. Normal West 20.5, 12. Champaign Centennial 18, 13. Quincy 15.5, 14. Springfield 12, 15. Collinsville 1
Individual results
High jump — 1. Kaylea Lacey (A) 1.62m 2. Neveah Jones (D) 1.57m, 3. Anna Venvertloh (Q) 1.52m, 5. Mariyah Brown (D) 1.47m
Long jump — 1. Rayna Raglin (A) 5.54m, 2. Lucy Klumppp (GC) 5.48m, 3. Noelle Hunt (Centennial) 5.43, 9. Abby Decker (D) 4.89m, 13. Brown 4.60m
Triple jump — 1. Nickiya Shields (D) 11.54, 2. Zay Hoover (E) 11.37, 3. Queen-Patricia Lubala (NC) 10.81
Pole Vault — 1. Claudia Ifft (B) 3.57m, 2. Alondra-Ortiz-Silva (B) 3.42m, 3. Linden Neposchlan (S) 3.12m
Shot Put — 1. Emily Sykes (GC) 11.80, 2. Ruth Ontiveros-Gallagos (NC) 11.63m, 3. Dallas Jenkins (E) 11.45m, 6. Brown 10.93m
Discus — 1. Kaitlyn Morningstar (E) 40.74m, 2. Jenkins 37.80m, 3. Sykes 36.99,15. Mylashara Williams (D) 28.17m, 20. Aajaela Darnell (D) 26.14m
100 meters — 1.Katelyn Lehnen (CG) 12.02, 2. DeAndranay Chism (BE) 12.11, 3. Kortni Clark (OF) 12.25, 12. Da'Sani Lewis (D) 12.92,
200 meters — 1. Chism 24.54, Lehnen 24.88, 3. Raglin 25.46, 11. Lewis 26.88
400 meters — 1. Allison Ince (NC) 55.21, 2. Lehnen 56.74, 3. Venvertloh 59.15, 10. Decker 1:04.11, 13. Stephanie Sykes (D) 1:04.82
800 meters — 1. Ince 2:14.80, 2. Riley Knoyle (E) 2:20.11, 3. Brooklynn Sweikar (Centennial) 2:21.78, 23. Neveah Smith (D) 2:47.54, 26. Rosa Vasquez (D) 2:48.41
100 hurdles — 1. Shields 15.02, 2. Tania Boombo 15.33, 3. Da'Wyriah Blanchard (BW) 15.65
300 hurdles — 1.Shields 44.75, 2. Lubala 45.89, 3. JaKariah Bacon (BE) 46.15
1,600 — 1. Emily Nuttall (E) 5:11.12, 2. Rachael Behrens (CG) 5:17.73, 3. Madison Strothiede (E) 5:29.43,, 12. Allison Thompson (D) 5:46.12
3,200 — 1. Julie Bach (NW) 11:11.30, 2. Ellie Bush (OF) 11:17.08, 3. Renee Warren (NW) 11:17.61, 4. Thompson 12:02.87
400 relay — 1. O'Fallon 47.42, 2. Belleville East 47.69, 3. Edwardsville 48.79
800 relay — 1. O'Fallon 1:40.93, 2. Normal Community 1:44.64, 3. Belleville West 1:45.49
1,600 relay — 1. Normal Community 3:51.75, 2. Belleville West 4:00.05, 3. Champaign Centennial 4:02.99, 10. Danville (Decker, Nadia Gamble, Gabriela Huerta, Sykes) 4:26.52
3,200 relay — 1. Normal Community 9:12.57, 2. Edwardsville 9:27.23, 3. Chatham (Glenwood) 9:31.05
