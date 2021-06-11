PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Charleston
IHSA Class 1A State Meet
Team scores — 1. Belleville Althoff 50, 2. Winnebago 49, 3. Salt Fork 47.6, 4. Tuscola 34, 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 33, 6. (tie) Seneca and DuQuoin 31, 8. Pittsfield 29, 9. Sherrard 21, 10. (tie) Altamont, Nashville and Tri-Valley 20, 13. (tie) Bloomington Central Catholic and Dakota 19, 15. (tie) Maroa-Forsyth and Rockford Christian Life 18, 17. (tie) Chicago Hope Academy and Urbana University High 15, 19. Wilmington 14.5, 20. (tie) Bureau Valley, Bushnell-Prairie City, Red Hill 14, 23. (tie) Oregon and Teutopolis 13, 25. (tie) Elmhurst IC Catholic and Stark County 12, 27. (tie) Aurora Christian, Henry-Senachwine and Newton 11, 30. Newark 10, 31. Indian Creek 9.5, 32. (tie) Arlington Heights Christian Liberty, Kewanee Wethersfield and Knoxville 9, 35. (tie) Amboy, Byron, Liberty, Pana and Tremont 8, 40. Okaw Valley and Warrensburg-Latham 7.5, 42. (tie) Beecher, Elgin St. Edward, Marshall and Milledgeville 7, 46. (tie) Glen Carbon Father McGivney, Morrison, Monmouth United and Mt. Pulaski 6, 50. Elgin Harvest Christian 5, 51. New Berlin 4.6, 52. (tie) Elmhurt Timothy Christian, Riverton and Sparta 4, 55. (tie) Cambridge and Goreville 3, 57. (tie) Argenta-Oreana, El Paso-Gridley, Fulton, Pleasant Plains and Westville 2, 62. Biggsville West Central, Casey-Westfield, Champaign Judah Christian, Havana, Mercer County 1, 68. (tie) Litchfield, Mason City Illini Central and Sullivan 0.6.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 12.10, 17. Bre Crose (Hoopeston Area) 12.98.
200 — 1. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 25.32, 20. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 27.15
400 — 1. Megan Becker (Bloomington Central Catholic) 57.93.
800 — 1. Maleigha Huston (Bushnell-Prairie City) 2:18.46. 16. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 2:30.44
1,600 — 1. Natalia Martino (Winnebago) 5:05.45.
3,200 — 1. Mattie Kindelsperger (Sherrard) 11:19.93
100 hurdles — 1. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 14.81, 2. Grace Nelson (Altamont) 14.86, 7. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 15.79, 8. Jaitlyn White (Westville) 15.81.
300 hurdles — 1. Grace Nelson (Altamont) 44.41, 4. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 47.91.
400 relay — 1. Nashville 49.87.
800 relay — 1. Nashville 1:45.42, 14. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Aubry Peters, Gabby Moreman, Vivi Ruffo, Amber-Christine Reed) 1:52.06.
1,600 relay — 1. DuQuoin 4:05.07.
3,200 relay — 1. Winnebago 9:47.54.
Shot put — 1. Brenna Noon (Oregon) 12.30 meters, 7. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 11.44
Discus — 1. Olivia Campbell (Pittsfield) 41.76 meters, 5. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 37.53.
High jump — 1. Lindley Johnston (Stark County) 1.63 meters, 8.(tie) Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 1.52.
Pole vault — 1. Windsor Roberts (Tri-Valley 3.73 meters, 3. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 3.47, 22. Haley Carlton (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 2.89.
Long jump — 1. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 5.57 meters, 5. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 5.34, 11. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 5.07.
Triple jump — 1. Jade Aber (Bureau Valley) 11.13 meters, 2. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 11.02, 10. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 10.25.
