CHAMPAIGN — The Danville girls track team ended up in a tie for third with Peoria Richwoods at the Big 12 Girls Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Nickiya Shields won the 100 (14.75 seconds) and 300 (44.88) hurdles and the triple jump (11.50 meters) for the Lady Vikings, while Neveah Jones won the high jump (1.58m).
Mariya Brown was second in the shot put (11.21) and third in the high jump (1.53), while Allison Thompson was third in the 1,600 (5:34.49) and 3,200 (11:54.87) and Taniyah Reynolds was fourth in the 100 (12.55) and seventh in the 200 (26.97). The highest relay finish was with the 800 team of Shields, Reynolds, Serenity Reed and Da'Sani Lewis, who finished fourth (1:49.37).
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Champaign
Big 12 Girls Championship
Team results — 1. Normal Community 131, 2. Champaign Central 92, 3. Danville 80, 3. Peoria Richwoods 80, 5. Normal West 54, 6. Bloomington 40, 7. Champaign Centennial 34, 8. Urbana 24, 9. Peoria Notre Dame 15, 10, Peoria Manual 6, 11. Peoria High 2
Individual results
High jump — 1. Nevaeh Jones (D) 1.58m, 2. Loreal Allen (Central) 1.53m, 3. Mariyah Brown (D) 1.53m
Long jump — 1. Noelle Hunt (Centennial) 5.63m, 2. Braelyn Alexander (Central) 5.62m, 3. Mariah Cade (Richwoods) 5.52m
Triple jump — 1. Nickiya Shields (D) 11.50m, 2. Cade 10.95m, 3. Elianna Keyes (Richwoods) 10.67m
Pole Vault — 1. Claudia Ifft (B) 3.45m, 2. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (B) 3.30m, 3. Audrey Allender (Central) 3.15m
Shot Put — 1. Ruth Oliveros-Gallant (NC) 11.47m, 2. Brown 11.21m, 3. Marco Reynolds (NC) 11.15m
Discus — 1. Teri Hall (U) 32.83m, 2. Nevaeh Essien (Central) 32.30m, 3. Aurora Kiamana (NC) 32.07m
100 meters — 1. Jazmin West (NC) 12.26, 2. Lena Jackson (Richwoods) 12.33, 3. Isabella Roundtree (Central) 12.46, 4. Taniya Reynolds (D) 12.55
200 meters — 1. West 25.38, 2. Kennedy Ramshaw (Central) 25.46, 3. Roundtree (Central) 25.83
400 meters — 1. Allison Ince (NC) 56.97, 2. Syniya Quenga (U) 1:00.01, 3. Abigail Ziemer (NC) 1:01.18
800 meters — 1. Ince 2:13.73, 2. Lily Cavanaugh (NC) 2:20.55, 3. Brooklyn Sweikar (Centennial) 2:25.28
100 hurdles — 1. Shields 14.75, 2. Mia Jackson (Richwoods) 15.38, 3. Tania Boombo (B) 16.00
300 hurdles — 1. Shields 44.88, 2. Queen-Patricia Lubano (NC) 47.24, 3. Ortiz-Silva 48.31
1,600 — 1. Julie Bach (NW) 5:24.84, 2. Renee Warren (NW) 5:28.99, 3. Allison Thompson (D) 5:34.49
3,200 — 1. Bach 11:23.59, 2. Warren 11:43.48, 3. Thompson 11:54.87
400 relay — 1. Central 47.88, 2. Richwoods 48.87, 3. Normal Community 49.24
800 relay — 1. Central 1:43.39, 2. Normal Community 1:44.62, 3. Peoria Richwoods 1:45.09, 4. Danville (Shields, Reynolds, Serenity Reed, Da'Sani Lewis )1:49.37
1,600 relay — 1. Normal Community 4:01.93, 2. Centennial 4:06.63. 3. Central 4:17.15
3,200 relay — 1. Normal Community 9:40.36, 2. Peoria Notre Dame 10:06.72, 3. Normal West 10:30.35
