BLOOMINGTON — Neveah Jones and Nickiya Shields were individual champions for the Danville Lady Vikings at Monday's Big 12 Conference indoor track meet the Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Jones won the high jump event with her clearance of 5 feet, while Shields claimed the triple jump title with a jump of 11.16 meters. Sheilds also placed second in the 60-meter hurdles.
Danville finished third in the team standings behind the meet champion Normal Community and Peoria Richwoods.
Other top place winners for the Vikings included Allison Thompson, who was third in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and Mariyah Brown was second in the shot put and third in the high jump.
Big 12 Indoor Meet
At Shirk Center, Bloomington
Team scores — 1. Normal Community 104.5, 2. Peoria Richwoods 88, 3. Danville 72, 4. Bloomington 61, 5. Normal West 48, 6. Champaign Centennial 39, 7. Champaign Central 28.5, 8. Peoria Notre Dame 17, 9. Peoria Manual 3, 10. (tie) Peoria High and Urbana 2.
Individual results
60 meters — 1. Lena Jackson (Richwoods) 7.79 seconds, 2. Izzy Roundtree (Central) 7.87, 3. Jazmin West (Normal) 7.94.
200 — 1. Lena Jackson (Richwoods) 26.30, 2. Olivia Skibinski (Richwoods) 26.37, 3. Makaya Phillips (Bloomington) 26.39, 5. Taniyah Reynolds (Danville) 27.52, 6. Nickiya Shields (Danville) 27.55.
400 — 1. Lilly Cavanaugh (Normal) 1 minute, 01.18 seconds, 2. Queen-Patricia Lubala (Normal) 1:02.84, 3. Alayna Filipiak (Richwoods) 1:03.51.
800 — 1. Brooklyn Sweikar (Centennial) 2:28.33, 2. Lexi Baer (Richwoods) 2:30.68, 3. Megan Metz (Normal) 2:31.87.
1,600 — 1. Allison Ince (Normal) 5:13.66, 2. Julie Bach (Normal West) 5:33.59, 3. Allison Thompson (Danville) 5:36.08.
3,200 — 1. Julie Bach (Normal West) 11:33.88, 2. Renee Warren (Normal West) 11:46.01, 3. Allison Thompson (Danville) 12:07.34.
60 hurdles — 1. Tania Boombo (Bloomington) 9.41, 2. Nickiya Shields (Danville) 9.49, 3. Mia Jackson (Richwoods) 9.50, 6. Neveah Jones (Danville) 10.38.
800 relay — 1. Bloomington (Boombo, Witt, Ifft, Phillips) 1:50.71, 2. Normal 1:51.14, 3. Centennial 1:52.15, 6. Danville (Shields, Cooks, Reynolds, Lewis) 1:54.98.
1,600 relay — 1. Normal (Ziemer, Cvanaugh, Dunne, Ince) 4:09.63, 2. Centennial 4:20.22, 3. Richwoods 4:22.45, 4. Danville (Decker, Lewis, Reed, Sykes) 4:29.40.
3,200 relay — 1. Normal (Ziemer, Metz, Brozenec, Ince) 10:08.27, 2. Notre Dame 10:31.34, 3. Normal West 10:55.59, 6. Danville (Vasquez, Smith, Sykes, Moore) 11:51.68.
High jump — 1. Neveah Jones (Danville) 5 feet, 0 inches, 2. Jalay Jones (Central) 4-8, 3. Mariyah Brown (Danville) 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Claudia Ifft (Bloomington) 11 feet, 0 inches, 2. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (Bloomington) 10-6, 3. Audrey Allender (Central) 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Noelle Hunt (Centennial) 5.42 meters, 2. Makaya Phillips (Bloomington) 5.29, 3. Mariah Cade (Richwoods) 5.11.
Triple jump — 1. Nickiya Shields (Danville) 11.16 meters, 2. Mariah Cade (Richwoods) 10.79, 3. Queen-Patricia Lubala (Normal) 10.42, 6. Mariyah Brown (Danville) 10.08.
Shot put — 1. Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo (Normal) 11.35 meters, 2. Mariyah Brown (Danville) 11.30, 3. Marco Reynolds (Normal) 10.51. 4. Ja'Lorian Stewart (Danville) 10.10.
