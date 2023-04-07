HOOPESTON — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won four of the five field events on its way to winning the Vermilion County track meet title Thursday night in Hoopeston.
The Blue Devils also placed in every event and had multiple placers in nine of the 13 individual events.
Picking up first-place finishes for BHRA were Amber-Christine Reed in the long jump, Ella McFarland in the triple jump, Reis MacFarland in the shot put, Natalie Thomason in the high jump and Aleah Potter in the 1,600-meter run.
Westville was second in the team standings, followed by Salt Fork, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Armstrong-Potomac.
See Saturday's edition of the Commercial-News for the full story including photos and results.
