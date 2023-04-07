HOOPESTON — Accumulating the most points is how a team wins a track meet.
In each event, a team earns points based on their finish. In the Vermilion County track meet at Hoopeston Area High School, the first-place finisher receives 10 points for their team, its 8 for second, 6 for third, 4 for fourth, 2 for fifth and 1 for sixth.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin only won six events, but the Blue Devils scored points in every event and they got multiple placers in nine of the 13 individual events on its way to winning the Vermilion County title by 54 points (171-117) over second place Westville.
“This day was really unexpected,’’ said Amber-Christine Reed, who scored 30 points in four individual events for Bismarck-Henning/Rossvile-Alvin. “The most important thing is that everyone did their job. We didn’t come out here expecting to get first place in every single race, but we knew that we got enough seconds, thirds and fourths it could pull us through.
“It took everyone doing their part and we were able to win the title.’’
With the victory, the Blue Devils claimed their first County title since 2019 as the Salt Fork Storm, which finished third with 104 points, had won back-to-back County titles in 2021 and 2022.
“The kids bought into what we were doing tonight. We wanted to bring that County title back home,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Susan Kentner. “They did everything they were supposed to do and more.
“Honestly, it was about the double points that we picked up.’’
And that philosophy started with the very first event of the night.
Natalie Thomason and Ella McFarland went 1-2 in the high jump, giving the Blue Devils 18 team points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which won four of the five field events, would wind up with 60 points in the field events while Westville was second with 38.
The Blue Devils continued that double scoring on the track with Aleah Potter playing a key role in her team picking up 22 points in the 1,600 and 3,200 events.
“I really felt that our 3,200 and 1,600 kids really came through and we also double-placed in the 400 and 800 events,’’ Kentner said. “I can’t say enough about all of my kids.’’
Reed admitted it was difficult competing in four individual events on Thursday night.
“I didn’t expect that, but I’m glad I did it because it was a good challenge,’’ said Reed, who was 2nd in the 100, 2nd in the 200 and fourth in the 400 in addition to her win in the long jump. “I’m actually happy with my long jump. I feel like I can go a lot further.’’
Now that the Blue Devils have won the County, Reed is looking for even more good things this season.
“This is going to be a good driving force for us in practice,’’ she said. “It gives us a good idea of where we are at and what we need to do to get even better.’’
Westville won three individual events and three relays on Thursday night. The individual winners were Emma Schluter in the 400, Ella Miller in the 300 hurdles, and freshman Lainey Wichtowski in the discus, while the Tigers won the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.
Salt Fork’s Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles for the only event victory for the Storm.
Hoopeston Area senior Bre Crose won both the 100 and 200 races as she finishes her career with three straight County titles in the 100 race.
