DANVILLE — When all six girls qualified for state on Friday, the Danville Vikings had only three things left to accomplish in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional tournament on Saturday at the Danville Tennis Center.
Danville claimed two out of three as the Vikings won the team title by 10 points (32-22) over Champaign St. Thomas More and their doubles team of Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne won the sectional title over their teammates of CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle.
The clean sweep for Danville was thwarted as Champaign St. Thomas More junior Maddy Swisher defeated Danville’s Lexi Ellis, 6-4, 6-1 for the singles title.
“It was very exciting. We were hoping to get all six girls to state and we did it,’’ said Danville coach Kathy Houpt. “Another goal that we had was to win the sectional title and we did that.
“All of our girls played really well this weekend.’’
When it came to deciding the champion in the doubles competition, Houpt like everyone else at the Danville Tennis Center became a spectator.
“I just sat back and watched,’’ she said. “I wasn’t going to coach either team against the other.’’
Hotsinpiller, a junior, admitted it was weird playing the other Danville team in the finals.
“It was also fun, because we knew some of their skills and it ended up helping us,’’ she said.
That’s because Hotsinpiller and Towne rallied from an early deficit to beat Brown and Rundle, 7-5, 6-1 for the title.
“It was a challenge because it was our teammates on the other side,’’ said Towne, as both teams shared the same bench for crossovers. “We didn’t have to take it super serious, both teams could just play their own games.’’
The close match didn’t surprise Houpt.
“It’s awesome that both teams played so well,’’ Houpt said. “They play each other close in practice and it just makes both teams better.’’
So, why did the Brown and Rundle team, which played No. 2 doubles all year for Danville, get an early lead on the No. 1 team of Hotsinpiller and Towne.
“It was a combination of them playing really well along with Josie and I not really playing our games,’’ Towne said. “We just had to calm down a little and do what we normally do.’’
According to Hotsimpiller that meant getting to the net.
“Our key was getting to the net and forcing our opponents to love over us,’’ she said. “That’s what we did and it worked.
“Our goal this year has always been to win the conference and sectional titles.’’
Not only was that the goal of Hotsinpiller and Towne, who were fourth in last year’s Class 2A sectional, but it was also the goal for Ellis in singles.
“I really wanted to win a sectional title,’’ she said. “I think I got myself psyched out a little bit. I wish I was a little more aggressive if that title match.’’
Swisher, who defeated Ellis in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 10-4) on Sept. 13, jumped out 5-2 lead and was just one point away for capturing the first set.
Ellis battled back, winning two straight games to pull within 5-4 and she was just two points away from tying the match at 5-5 when Swisher closed out the first set (6-4).
“I’m really proud of myself from coming back,’’ she said. “It was hard to lose that first set when I made it so close.
“She played really well.’’
And while the loss was disappointing for Ellis, she took solace in the fact that she and Brooklynn Behrens, who took fourth in singles, along with the two doubles teams for Danville will all be advancing to this weekend’s state tournament held at 11 different schools in the northwest Chicago suburbs.
“It was a relief knowing that we were all going to state regardless of the outcomes today,’’ said Towne. “Today was about having fun.’’
And securing the first sectional team title since 2014.
“It was great to be able to win that here at home with a lot of family and friends here to watch,’’ said Ellis.
Houpt is counting on a number of those family members to help out this weekend at state to get both singles players and both doubles teams to the assigned locations.
“We are very fortunate to have some awesome parents,’’ Houpt said. “I expect most of them will be making the trip and will help with all of the traveling around the Chicago suburbs.’’
Joining the six girls from Danville at this weekend’s state tournament will be Schlarman Academy sophomore Maya Jenny, who finished third in singles.
