DANVILLE — Monday was a bittersweet day for Danville girls tennis coach Kathy Houpt.
First off, it was a celebration with an overflow crowd coming to Danville Tennis Center to see the Vikings dispatch the Champaign Central Maroons 9-0 in a Big 12 Conference dual match.
But, it was also the final dual for the five seniors — four of them have been a part of the program since their freshman season leading Danville to both a Big 12 Conference title last year but also a IHSA Class 1A Sectional title.
“They are a very special group. They have been together since they were very young, playing together on these courts,’’ said Houpt. “It’s a special group that doesn’t come around very often. The fact that have stayed together for so long is a really cool story.’’
Leading the way for the Vikings is Lexi Ellis, who has played No. 1 singles throughout her career and she is the team captain.
“She is the veteran. She leads by example,’’ Houpt said.
Playing at No. 3 singles is Josie Hotsinpiller.
“Josie is an extremely hard work. She really works on her fitness,’’ Houpt said.
Ava Towne plays No. 4 singles for Danville.
“Ava is very coachable. She is winning to try anything,’’ Houpt said.
Then at No. 5 singles is Cici Brown.
“Cici put in so much time during the offseason and has probably made the biggest jump of any player from their freshman to senior season,’’ Houpt said.
And the final senior is Hannah Schroeder, who normally doesn’t figure into the starting lineup, but this past Saturday she teamed with Brooklynn Behrens to win the No. 4 doubles title at the Centennial Tournament.
“Hannah just started playing as a sophomore. She has done nothing but improve,’’ Houpt said. “Honestly, she probably would have played for other teams in our conference, but this is such a strong group it’s very hard to crack the lineup. But, she has never complained.’’
But, why has this group stayed together?
“We grew up together,’’ said Hotsinpiller. “We went to school together and we have played together for Danville Tennis Club championships and stuff like that.’’
Of course, that makes sense, but why do they also hang out together off the court?
“A lot of us are in the same social circles,’’ said Brown. “We are in clubs together at school like National Honor Society and student council; and we have a lot of the same classes together.’’
Alright, that makes sense, but what about differences?
“We are not all the same,’’ Towne said. “We might have our differences, but we come together as a team on the court.’’
Ellis added, “we will hang out with other people at times, but during tennis season, we are very, very close.’’
So close, that each one has their own special trait that they bring to the team and Brown knows them all.
“Ava is one of the most organized person that I know,’’ Brown said. “If I’m unsure when a homework assignment is due, I can ask her because she has it written down.’’
Towne acknowledged that’s something she does.
“I always have my planner with me,’’ she said. “And after every match, I will put the scores in my phone. I have every match that I’ve played in high school.’’
According to Brown, Hotsinpiller is kind of the wild card of the bunch.
“She likes to hunt and she is really into restoring old furniture, kind of like someone on HGTV,’’ Brown said.
And what about Ellis?
“Lexi is always supportive. She always has a smile. She is the best captain we could have ever asked for,’’ Brown said.
So, what do the other three say about Brown.
“Cici is very hard worker. She probably played the most tennis this past year and she has improved a lot,’’ Ellis said.
Towne added, “Cici is a tough one to describe. She is very laid back, but she can be really serious when she needs to be.’’
While those four are the most known on the team, playing together since they were freshman. Schroeder has been a welcomed addition since their sophomore season.
“Hannah is always there with some good advice and if you need someone to vent to, her ears are always open,’’ Brown said. “Every team needs a person like Hannah.’’
The Lady Vikings continued their undefeated record in Big 12 Conference dual meets with a 6-3 victory over Bloomington on Tuesday.
