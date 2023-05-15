VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Wabash River Conference Girls Tennis Tournament ended with triple team champions.
Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger ended up in a tie for the team title with champions. The Trojans also had the doubles champions as Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet beat Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett 7-6 (6), 6-1 in the title match.
In the singles championship, Fountain Central's Haley Webb lost to Parke Heritage's Laura Hansman 6-3, 4--6, 6-1.
With the WRC finals done, the focus goes to sectional play, which will start on Wednesday with Seeger taking on Benton Central.
The winner of that match will take on Covington on Thursday. Also on Thursday, Fountain Central will play Attica.
The title match will take place on Friday at 4:30 p.m. EDT.
