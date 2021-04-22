WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls tennis team won two matches and had three forfeits in a 5-0 win over Attica on Thursday.
Addison Shrader won in singles for the Patriots, while the doubles team of Gwyn Stephen and Ellen McDonald also won.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 5, Attica 0
Singles — Addison Shrader (S) def. Rheanna Seward 6-0, 6-0; Seeger wins by forfeit; Seeger wins by forfeit.
Doubles — Gwyn Stephen-Ellen McDonald (S) def. Ella Peterson-Jordyn Riegle 6-2, 6-1; Seeger wins by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.