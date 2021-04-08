WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls tennis team started the season with a 5-0 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic.
The Patriots will try to regroup at the Logansport Invitational on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Lafayette Central Catholic 5, Seeger 0
Singles — Lizzie McLaughlin (LCC) def. Gwyn Stephen 6-1, 6-2; Caitlin Thompson (LCC) def. Ellen McDonald 6-2, 6-0; Ella Thompson (LCC) def. Kaylee Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Annabelle Brouillete-Mayah Love (LCC) def. Ashlynn Simpson-Madeline Hays 6-0, 6-0; Anna Foerg-Rachel Vorst (LCC) def. Carly Cunningham-Peyton Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
