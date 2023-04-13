COVINGTON, Ind. — With wins in the singles matches, the Seeger girls tennis team got past Covington 3-2 on Thursday.
Addison Strader, Chase Lemming and Kaylee Brown each won in singles for the Patriots, while Covington's teams of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabell Lynch won in doubles.
The Patriots are 2-1 and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Benton Central on Monday, while the Trojans are 2-2 and 2-1 in the WRC and will host the Covington Invitational on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Seeger 3, Covington 2
Singles — Addison Shrader (S) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-0. Chase Lemming (S) def. Halle Grady 6-0, 6-2. Kaylee Brown (S) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles — Addison Streuer-Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Ellen McDonald-Eva Ford 6-1, 6-4. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch (C) def. Allie Johnson-Cece Blankenship 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
Records — Seeger 2-1 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference. Covington 2-2, 2-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.