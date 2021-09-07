DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls tennis team got two wins, but lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 7-2 on Tuesday.
Maya Jenny won in singles for the Hilltoppers and teamed up with Caroline Bogen to get the win in doubles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Schlarman Academy 2
Singles — Maya Jenny (SA) defe. Abbey Dow 8-0, Claire Huffman (SJO) def. Caroline Bogen 8-3, Grace Schmitz (SJO) def. Madi Watson 8-3, Ashlyn Lannert (SJO) def. Lilli Perez 8-6, Allison Kearney (SJO) def. Anna Lehmann 8-2, Angie Chahine (SJO) def. Anjoelina Anderson 8-0.
Doubles — Jenny-Bogen def. Hope Rajlich-Kelsey Marlage 8-5, Jacey Lewis-Abby Behrens (SJO) def. Perez-Watson 8-2. Katie McDermott-Emma Rydell (SJO) def. Lehmann-Evy Kelsey 8-2.
