DANVILLE — The Schlarman girls tennis team had two singles wins, but could not do much else as they lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 7-2 on Tuesday.
Maya Jenny and Lilli Perez each won in singles for the Hilltoppers, who will face Champaign Central on Wednesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Schlarman Academy 2
Singles — Maya Jenny (SA) def. Abbey Down 8-2, Claire Huffman (SJO) def. Madi Watson 8-3, Lilli Perez (SA) def. Grace Schmitz 8-4, Ashlyn Lannert (SJO) def. Anna Lehmann 8-0, Emma Rydell (SJO) defe. Karlee Belton 8-0, Katie McDermott (SJO) def. Evy Kelsey 8-5.
Doubles — Hope Rajlich-Kelsey Martlage (SJO) def. Jenny-Lehmann 8-4, Allison Kearney-Angie Chahine (SJO) def. Perez-Watson 8-1. Abby Behrens-Jacey Lewis (SJO) def. Belton-Kelsey 8-0.
