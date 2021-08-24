WATSEKA — With three singles wins and two doubles wins, the Schlarman girls tennis team defeated Watseka 5-4 on Tuesday.
Maya Jenny, Caroline Bogen and Anjoelina Anderson each won singles matches for the Hilltoppers, while Jenny and Bogen teamed up to win in doubles and Madi Watson and Lilli Perez also teamed up to win in doubles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Watseka
Schlarman 5, Watseka 4
Singles — Maya Jenny (S) def. Baler Rigsby 8-1, Carolina Bogen (S) def. Moriah Pueschell 8-3, Ava Swartz (W) def. Madi Watson 9-7, Sarah Parsons (W) def. Lillie Perez 8-6, Tiffany Zhao (W) def. Anna Lehmann 8-6, Anjoelina Anderson (S) def. Annika Greene 8-5.
Doubles — Jenny-Bogen def. Rigsby-Swartz 8-3, Watson-Perez def. Puechell-Parsons 8-6, Greene-Zhao def. Lehmann-Evy Kelsey.
