DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls tennis team were able to beat St. Joseph-Ogden 8-1 on Wednesday.
Maya Jenny, Madi Watson, Vivian Ludwig, Lili Perez and Anna Lehmann each won in singles for the Hilltoppers, while the doubles teams of Jenny and Watson, Perez and Ludwig and Karlee Belton and Lehmann also won.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Schlarman Academy 8, St. Joseph-Ogden 1
Singles — Maya Jenny (S) def. Abbey Dow 6-3, 6-2, Madi Watson (S) def. Katie McDermott 6-0, 6-1, Vivian Ludwig (S) def. Caroline Aiden 6-1, 6-2, Lilli Perez (S) def. Olivia Getty 6-4, 6-1, Annah Lehmann (S) def. Lauren Lannert 7-5, 7-5. Jessica Gadbury (SJO) def. Karlee Belton 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Jenny-Watson def. Addison Ross-Mckennah Hamilton 8-1, Perez-Ludwig def. Lily Rice-Addison Seggebruch 8-6. Belton-Lehmann def. Izzy Sexton-Emma Thurman 8-5.
