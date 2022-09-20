GIBSON CITY — The Schlarman Academy girls tennis team got past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-2 on Monday.
Maya Jenny won in singles for the Hilltoppers and teamed up with Vivian Ludwig to win a doubles match while Madi Watson and Lilli Perez also won in doubles.
The Hilltoppers will play Danville on Wednesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Gibson City
Schlarman Academy 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2
Singles — Maya Jenny (S) def. Katie Steindinger 8-4. Lexi Cliff (GCMS) def. Vivian Ludwig 8-1.
Doubles — Jenny-Ludwig def. Cliff-Syda Schlickman 8-5. Madi Watson-Lilli Perez (S) def. McKenna Crowley-Kadence Crowley 8-4. Cecilia Goodin-Anna Goodin (GCMS) def. Karlee Belton-Anna Lehmann 8-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.