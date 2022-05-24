FC logo

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team's season ended on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Terre Haute South in an IHSAA Regional Semifinal.

Haley Webb won in singles for the Mustangs, who end the season at 16-2.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

Terre Haute South 4, Fountain Central 1

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Lillie Fishero 6-1, 6-2. Haley Webb (FC) def. Samhita Shanthram 6-0, 6-2. Briley Ireland (THS) def. Angela Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Doubles — Ayden Zinkovic-Savannah Semmler (THS) def Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Sydney Williams-Jordan Miller (THS) def. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett 6-1, 6-2.

Records — Fountain Central 16-2 overall.

