CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team's season ended on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Terre Haute South in an IHSAA Regional Semifinal.
Haley Webb won in singles for the Mustangs, who end the season at 16-2.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Terre Haute South 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Lillie Fishero 6-1, 6-2. Haley Webb (FC) def. Samhita Shanthram 6-0, 6-2. Briley Ireland (THS) def. Angela Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Doubles — Ayden Zinkovic-Savannah Semmler (THS) def Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Sydney Williams-Jordan Miller (THS) def. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett 6-1, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 16-2 overall.
