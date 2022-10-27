DANVILLE — Hours after winning the IHSA Class 1A sectional title for doubles, Danville senior Lexi Ellis realized that it was her first tournament title of her high school tennis career.
"I had a box at home with all of my medals and as I was going through it, I didn't have any first-place medals,'' she said.
Ellis had been the No. 1 singles player for the Vikings all through her high school career and she had always been on one of their top doubles team.
But that meant that she was playing the No. 1 players from every team in the Big 12 and throughout the state.
"I had to play a lot of challenging players, mostly losing to them,'' she said. "I really never made it very far in tournaments.''
All of that seemingly changed in the sectional tournament at Champaign Centennial and then this past weekend, she paired with freshman Anna Houpt to take fifth at the IHSA Class 1A State Tennis Tournament in doubles. as the Vikings took third in state.
That alone is a remarkable finish to her high school tennis career, but Ellis garnered one more honor. She is the 2022 recipient of the Tom Pitchford Sportsmanship Award for Class 1A girls tennis.
"That's really cool and meaningful,'' Ellis said. "I had no idea I was going to receive this honor until coach Kathy (Houpt) announced it on Friday night at state. I was already excited that we were going to be playing on Saturday and now I was also going to receive this great honor.''
Ellis is just third winner of the award in Danville school history joining her coach Kathy (George) Houpt, who won it in 1992, and Matt Runyan, who won it in 1989.
"It will be something that I will always remember about my playing days,'' Kathy Houpt said. "It's an honor because it means that other people around the state are recognizing you for your good sportsmanship.''
So, why does Ellis deserve this honor?
"Lexi is the most coachable, nicest girl that we could have on this team,'' Houpt said. "She can win or she can lose, and she might get upset with herself, but she moves onto the next match. She treats everyone with respect and she is nice to everyone.''
But, admittedly, it didn't start that way for Ellis.
"One of my former coaches called to congratulate me and they reminded me about a video of me throwing a temper tantrum from when I was 3,'' Ellis said. "They said they never would have thought that I would win a sportsmanship award.''
Obviously, a lot has changed in more than 14 years on the tennis court.
Some of that can be directly attributed to her older siblings. Her older brother Tyler Ellis, along with sisters Taylor and Lauren Ellis have all played for the Vikings.
"I have been there watched all of them play in high school and I've even seen them play at the collegiate level,'' Lexi said. "They have always handled themselves really well on the court. Growing up, that kind of became an expectation for me. I just realized that you have to handle yourself well on the court.''
Now, that's not to say, Lexi Ellis isn't a competitive player — especially when it comes to "Ping Pong."
"I will smack talk my family or friends when we are playing Ping Pong,'' she said. "But when I'm on the tennis court, I feel like I'm representing myself, my family, my team and my town. So, I'm always on my best behavior.''
And that has definitely been put to the test, especially in Big 12 Conference Tournaments.
"It was kind of frustrating to never reach the finals of the conference tournament,'' she said. "While all of my teammates are getting these first and second-place medals. I loved it for my teammates, and I loved cheering them onto their accomplishments, but I would have liked to get one of those medals.''
Instead, Ellis collected all of her hardware in the final two weeks of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.