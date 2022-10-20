DANVILLE — Going to the IHSA State Tennis Tournament in October has been a tradition for Danville senior Lexi Ellis.
While this is only going to be her second trip as a competitor, Ellis also traveled to the Chicago suburbs to watch older sisters Lauren Ellis and Taylor Ellis compete.
“Of course, I went to watch them play,’’ she said. “I was able to get out of school and I was able to go shopping.’’
And while those were her reasons in the past, she is a little more focused this year and its in a new role.
“It definitely going to be different playing doubles this year with Anna (Houpt),’’ said Ellis, who along with Danville freshman Anna Houpt is seeded in the 9-16 pod for Class 1A doubles. “I definitely like doubles better. For me, singles is stressful because you are out there along. In doubles, you have someone else to talk with, especially with Anna. We have basically grown up together.’’
But, Houpt is a freshman and Ellis is a senior, how did they grow up together?
“It doesn’t seem like we are that far apart in age,’’ Ellis said. “We always hang out together.’’
The Ellis and Houpt duo is one of two doubles team for the Vikings to be seeded in the 9-16 pod at state.
Seniors Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne, who finished in the top-16 at last year’s state meet, are looking for a repeat performance, if not better this season.
“We did it last year, and we hoping to do a little better,’’ said Hotsinpiller. “We are hoping to make it to Saturday this year.’’
Typically, only the top-12 teams in doubles play on the final day at state.
“It’s huge that Josie and I are ranked this year, we should be really proud of ourselves,’’ said Towne. “We just want to do as well as we did last year or better.’’
Will last year’s experience at state help?
“I know it helps me, personally,’’ Towne said. “I kind of know what it’s going to be like and the format, so that is a big help.’’
Additionally, Danville had senior Cici Brown and sophomore Reese Rundle also advance in the singles competition.
It’s the second straight year that the Vikings will take their entire lineup to the state tournament.
“I think that’s a huge accomplishment,’’ Towne said. “We didn’t know going into sectionals if everyone could make it. We knew that we could do it, but it’s awesome that it happened that way again this year.’’
“Honestly, I couldn’t see it any other way. If there was just two or four of us — it wouldn’t have felt right. We all need to be together and it’s perfect when we are.’’
And Houpt is relying on that previous experience in her first-ever trip to state.
“It’s very exciting and I’m glad to get to do it with these girls before they graduate,’’ she said. “We all get along really well and I’m excited to play with Lexi.
“It’s very helpful that they have all been there before and they can guide me through this experience.’’
Competing for a state championship and for state hardware is the priority of this trip, Danville did tie for fifth in last year’s state meet, it’s not the only part of going to Chicago that this team was getting ready for on Wednesday.
As they were loosening up and hitting a few balls, the topic of conversation centered on what types of clothes they were taking and going shopping while they are in the Chicago suburbs.
“It’s something fun to do and we are all girls, so, of course, we like shopping,’’ said Ellis. “That’s something we will do tonight when we get up there, but (today) we will be focused.’’
Towne added.
“Once we get there, the nerves will kick in and everyone will get hyped up,’’ she said. “This is our last time as seniors. We are going to do the best we can and leave it all out there.’’
