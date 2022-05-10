GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team swept North Putnam 5-0 on Tuesday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Alydia Mellady won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Emily Jimenez and Angela Gonzalez and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 12-1 and will host Benton Central on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Greencastle, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, South Putnam 0
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Brinlee Clark 6-0, 6-1, Haley Webb (FC) def. Ava Watson 6-0, 6-0. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Catherine Hodge 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Emily Jimenez-Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Alie Newby-Sydnee Boswell 6-0, 6-0. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Kylie Arnold-Kaley Hodge 6-2, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 12-1 overall
