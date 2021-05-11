VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs made quick work of the Eagles on senior night on Tuesday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez won in singles for Fountain Central, while the teams of Paige Schuerich and Emily Jimenez and Tyler Bowling and Marylee Muniz each won in doubles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, South Putnam 0
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Brinlee Clark 6-0, 6-0. Haley Webb (FC) def. Sammi Jones 6-1, 6-0. Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Catherine Hodge 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Paige Scheurich-Emily Jimenez (FC) def. Jaydon Vemsko-Averee Blaydes 6-2, 6-4. Tyler Bowling-Marylee Muniz (FC) def. Sydnee-Alie Newby 6-3, 6-2.
