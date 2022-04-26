WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team hit the road and would shut out Seeger 5-0 on Tuesday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Hannah Prickett and Marylee Muniz and Kendall Eberly each won.
The Mustangs are 8-1 and 4-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Southmont on Wednesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) Def. Addison Shrader 7-6 (2)-, 6-1. Haley Webb (FC) def. Kaylee Brown 6-0, 6-0. Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Eva Ford 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles — Emily Jimenez-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Ellen McDonald-Ashlynn Simpson 6-0, 6-2. Marylee Muniz-Kendall Eberly (FC) def. Allie Johnson-Maddie Hays 6-1, 6-3.
Records — Fountain Central 8-1 overall, 4-0 in Wabash River Conference.
